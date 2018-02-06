The Word for Tuesday – Psalm 20:4

By Gini George on February 6, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0May he grant you your heart’s desire, and crown all your plans with success.Psalm 20:4 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 121:7 The Word for Sunday – John 15:13 Word for the Day Word for Sunday Export Boost from Ireland to Asia The Word for Monday – John 15:13