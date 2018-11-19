The Word for Monday, Romans 11:34

By Staff Writer on November 19, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0“Who has known the mind of the Lord? Or who has been his counselor?” Romans 11:34 NIV Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 10:2 The Word for Wednesday The Word for Sunday – Revelation 3:20 Word for the Day The Word for Tuesday, 2nd Corinthians 9:6 The Word for Sunday, John 1:18