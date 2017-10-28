The Word for Saturday

By Gini George on October 28, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0When you call, the Lord will answer. ‘Yes, I am here,’ he will quickly reply. Isaiah 58:9 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – 1 Peter 5:6 The Word for Tuesday – Luke 12:48 Word for Advent – Psalm 113:7-8 Word for the Day 549 Medium Wave Temporarily Out of Action