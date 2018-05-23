The Word for Wednesday – 1st Corinthians 13:13

By Gini George on May 23, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0In the end, there are three things that last: faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – John 16:33 The Word for Tuesday – Revelations 3.20 The Word for Tuesday – Isaiah 58:7 The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 18:20 Living with IBD The Word for Tuesday – 2 Corinthians 4.18