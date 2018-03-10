The Word for Saturday – Isaiah 49:9

By Gini George on March 10, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0I will say to the prisoners, ‘Come out in freedom,’ and to those in darkness, ‘Come into the light.’ Isaiah 49:9 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – 2nd Timothy 2:13 The Word for Monday – Proverbs 11:14 Word for Advent – Song of Solomon 2:11-12 The Word for Wednesday Young Engineer With Plans To Rebuild Gaza