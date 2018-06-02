The Word for Saturday – Hebrews 12:1

By Gini George on June 2, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Let us throw off everything that hinders us, especially the sin that clings so easily, and run with perseverance the race that is set before us. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday – 2nd Peter 3.9 Word for Advent – Isaiah 35:5-6 Word for Christmas Day 8 The Word for Friday – Psalm 34:5 The Word for Friday – Proverbs 16:24