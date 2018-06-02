BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
The Word for Saturday – Hebrews 12:1

By Gini George on June 2, 2018 in Word for
Let us throw off everything that hinders us, especially the sin that clings so easily, and run with perseverance the race that is set before us.

