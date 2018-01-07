The Word for Sunday – Proverbs 10:2

By Gini George on January 7, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0“Tainted wealth can have no lasting value, but right living can save your life.” Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Christmas Day 8 The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 27:17 The Word for Today – Isaiah 55:1 The Word for Saturday The Word for the Saturday – Psalm 72:13