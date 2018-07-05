The Word forThursday – Psalm 145:8

By Gini George on July 5, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0The LORD is kind and full of compassion, slow to anger, abounding in love. Psalms 145:8 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Saturday – Psalm 145:8 Word for Advent – Isaiah 45:22 The Word for Thursday – Psalm 23:6 The Word for Tuesday – Matthew 7:14 The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 65:9