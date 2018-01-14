The Word for Sunday

By Gini George on January 14, 2018 in Station News 0 Love It 0The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things revealed belong to us.’ Deuteronomy 29:29a. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Transmission outages – Galway City 140 hour Online TEFL course for only €59 with TEFL Cambridge! Final Q&A Thursday 7pm – Spirit Radio Fitness Challenge Sunday Business Post: A Spirited Showing by Colette Sexton Clothes Designed to Grow With Child