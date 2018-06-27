The Word for Sunday- 1st John 4:9

By Gini George on June 27, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0God showed how much he loved us by sending his one and only Son into the world so that we might have eternal life through him. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Monday The Word for Today – Isaiah 55:1 The Word for Tuesday – Psalms 119:14 Word for the Day The Word for Thursday – Psalm 23:2-3 The Word for Tuesday – 1st John 3:7