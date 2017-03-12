By Gini George on March 12, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the LORD is your strength. Nehemiah 8:10 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Tuesday Word for Christmas Day 9 The Word for Sunday – Psalm 17:6 The Word for Wednesday – Matthew 6:34 The Word for Saturday