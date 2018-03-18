The Word for Sunday – John 8:31-32

By Gini George on March 18, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Jesus said “If you hold to my word, you are truly my disciples.And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John 8:31-32 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 27:17 The Word for Friday – Proverbs 26:20 The Word for Monday – James 4:10 The Word for the Day – Philippians 2:3 The Word for Saturday – Psalm 18:6