The Word for Saturday – John 1:18

By Gini George on May 19, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0It is the only Son, who is close to the Father’s heart, who has made him known. John 1:18 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Advent – Isaiah 25:8 The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 4:23 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 3:5-6 The Word for Thursday – Psalm 46:1 The Word for Sunday – Romans 11:34 The Word for Friday – Romans 12:16