The Word for Sunday – John 15:13

By Gini George on October 15, 2017 in Word for 1 Love It 1There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. (John 15:13) Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Tuesday The Word for Thursday – Hebrews 13.5 The Word for Friday The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 18:20 Artist Paints in Plastic to Highlight the Littering of the Environment The Word for Saturday – Ephesians 4:2