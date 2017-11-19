The Word for Sunday – Psalm 25:5

By Gini George on November 19, 2017 in Word for 2 Love It 2Lead me by your truth and teach me, for you are the God who saves me. All day long I put my hope in you. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday: Jeremiah 11 The Word for Friday – Ephesians 2:8 The Word for Tuesday – Psalm 46:10 The Word for Sunday – 1 John 4:12 The Word for Saturday – Romans 14:22