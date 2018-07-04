The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 65:9

By Gini George on July 4, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0(O God) You care for the earth and water it, making it rich and fertile. The river of God is full of water. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday – Matthew 6:34 The Word for Thursday – Romans 14:22 The Word for Advent – Isaiah 30:20-21 The Word for Monday – Galatians 2:20 The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 11:3