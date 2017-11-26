The Word for Sunday – Psalms 26:3

By Gini George on November 26, 2017 in Word for 2 Love It 2Your faithful love is before my eyes, and I live my life by your truth. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Tuesday – Matthew 7:14 Word for Wednesday The Word for Tuesday The Word for Thursday – 1st Peter 2:9 The Word for Saturday – Isaiah 45:18