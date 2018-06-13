The Word for Wednesday – Romans 3: 24

By Gini George on June 13, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0 (All) are justified by (God)’s grace as a gift, through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus. Romans 3: 24 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Tuesday – Romans 12:10 The Word for Thursday- Jeremiah 29:11 The Word for Tuesday – 2 Corinthians 4.18 The Word for Saturday – 1 Peter 4:8 The Word for Tuesday – Romans 5:3