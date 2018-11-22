The Word for Thursday, 1 Corinthians 13:13

By Staff Writer on November 22, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.1 Corinthians 13:13 NLT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday The Word for Tuesday Word for the Day The Word for Friday – John 20:29 The Word for Friday, Psalms 19:1 Surfer Scientists Monitoring Sea Surface Temperatures