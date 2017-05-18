The Word for Thursday

By Gini George on May 18, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0Cast your burden on the Lord, and He will support you; He will never allow the righteous to be shaken. Psalm 55.22 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Advent – Isaiah 40:30-31 The Word for Wednesday The Word for Friday The Word for Monday – Romans 12:16 The Word for Friday PRAYER COACH: A simple Bible Study