By Gini George on October 26, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my thoughts. Psalm 139.23 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday – Luke 9:25 The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 25:15 Word for Christmas Day 8 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 17:22 The Word for Wednesday