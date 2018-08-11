The Word for Saturday- 1st John 4:18

By Gini George on August 11, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0There is no fear in love. Perfect love casts out fear. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Christmas Day 12 The Word for Monday – John 14:15 The Word for Tuesday – John 20:29 The Word for Sunday – 2 Corinthians 9:6 The Word for Friday – Matthew 7:13