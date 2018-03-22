The Word for Thursday -Psalm 27:1

By Gini George on March 22, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0The LORD is my light and my salvation, so why should I be afraid? The LORD is my fortress, protecting me from danger, so why should I tremble? Psalm 27:1 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday : Psalm 65:8 The Word for Saturday – Psalm 18:6 Word for the Day The Word for Friday – 1 Corinthians 4:5 Energy Self-Sufficient Island