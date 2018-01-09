The Word for Tuesday- James 5:16

By Gini George on January 9, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Advent – Matthew 2:6-7 Word for the Day The Word for Sunday – Luke 10:21 The Word for Friday – Proverbs 15:22 Day 24 Atlantic Challenge – Damian Browne