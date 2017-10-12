The Word for Thursday- Psalm 30:5

By Gini George on October 12, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0For His anger lasts only a moment, but His favour, a lifetime. Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes in the morning. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Friday Word for Thursday The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 16:24 The Word for Thursday Carpet Museum Home to Ancient Treasures The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 17:22