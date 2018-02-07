The Word for Wednesday : Psalm 65:8

By Gini George on February 7, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0The ends of the earth stand in awe at the sight of your wonders.The lands of sunrise and sunset you fill with your joy. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 11:2 The Word for Saturday – 1 Peter 4:8 Word for Tuesday The Word for Monday Knowing the Voice of God – Fr John Klockeman