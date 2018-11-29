The Word for Thursday, Psalms 46:10

By Staff Writer on November 29, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0 “Be still, and know that I am God! I will be honored by every nation. I will be honored throughout the world.”Psalms 46:10 NLT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Thursday The Word for Sunday – Romans 3: 24 Word for Christmas Day 4 – Hebrews 1:1-2 The Word for Thursday -Psalm 27:1 The Word for Wednesday, 1 Peter 1:15-16