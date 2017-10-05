The Word for Thursday – Romans 5:3

By Gini George on October 5, 2017 in Word for 1 Love It 1We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Monday – Matthew 7:13 The Word for Wednesday – 1st John 4:7 The Word for Monday – Philippians 4:5 The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 26:20 The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 121:7