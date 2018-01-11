The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 27:17

By Gini George on January 11, 2018 in Word for 2 Love It 2As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend. (Proverbs 27:17) Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Tuesday – Matthew 19:26 The Word for Wednesday- Song of Solomon 8:7 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 12:18 The Word for Monday – Romans 12:9 New Things