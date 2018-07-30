The Word for Monday – 2nd Corinthians 9:6

By Gini George on July 30, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Saturday – Matthew 23:12 The Word for Sunday Word for the Day The Word for Today – Romans 8:31 The Word for Sunday – Isaiah 40:8