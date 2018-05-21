The Word for Monday – 2nd Corinthians 9:6

By Gini George on May 21, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Monday – Hebrews 12.3 The Word for Sunday – 1 John 2:5 The Word for Thursday -Psalm 27:1 The Word for Wednesday – Philippians 4:5 The Word for Tuesday – 2 Corinthians 4.18 The Word for Sunday – Romans 11:34