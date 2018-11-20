The Word for Tuesday, 2nd Corinthians 9:6

By Staff Writer on November 20, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap 2nd Corinthians 9:6 NIV Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Saturday – 1 Corinthians 16:13 The Word for Tuesday – James 1:3 The Word for Easter Sunday – Matthew 28:5-6 Word for Christmas Day 1 – Luke 2:10-11 The Word for Monday, Romans 11:34