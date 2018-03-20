The Word for Tuesday -Psalm 130:6

By Gini George on March 20, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0I long for the Lord more than sentries long for the dawn, yes, more than sentries long for the dawn.Psalm 130:6 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Monday – James 4:10 The Word for Saturday – Romans 14:19 The Word for Thursday – John 8:32 The Word for Friday – 1 Corinthians 13:7 The Word for Monday – Psalm 95:7-8