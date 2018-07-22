BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

The Word for Sunday – Deuteronomy 30:19

By Gini George on July 22, 2018 in Word for
0
Love It 0

I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.

About the Author

Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top