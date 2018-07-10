The Word for Tuesday – Galatians 6:9

By Gini George on July 10, 2018 in Word for 1 Love It 1Let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up. Galatians 6:9 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 17:27 The Word for Wednesday The Word for Thursday: 1 Timothy 4:2 The Word for Wednesday – James 2:13 The Word for Monday- Ephesians 2:9