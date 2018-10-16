The Word for Tuesday – Galations 2:20 – internal v external motivation.

Love It 0

I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. Galatians 2:20 GNT

Has God abolished the law in Christ? Can the law make us right with God? Galatians was written because there were people saying just that. Imagine if the law is abolished does this mean we can keep doing what we want, with no reality check to what is right and wrong? Then, if it is the law alone can we ever 100% pass and show ourselves in right relationship with God?

Hopefully we are all law-abiding citizens, ok, we make mistakes now and again, whether loosing our temper or going too fast on the road yet we always have a choice to change our ways to slow down, or calm down!

I will give them a new heart and a new mind. I will take away their stubborn heart of stone and will give them an obedient heart. GNB Ezekiel 11:19

None of us can fully live up to God’s full law 100%, yes we make mistakes, yet it has always been the intention of God that the law be of inner motivation not of external motivation. If none of us can fully live up to God’s law there must be another way!

In Christ, God showed us how to live in right relationship with God. The stuff that hurt God (sin) was crucified with Jesus at the cross. In Christ, God desires to put His law (inner motivation) in our hearts that we might choose everyday to live for Him and recognising when we do make mistakes we ask for God’s help to not do it again – to live differently.

So our motivation is – love! “the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. ” meditate on how God loves you so much, he sent Jesus that you might live – is that not real internal motivation? From the inside-out Lord I choose to live for you. Jesus, come and live in me today.