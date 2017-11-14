The Word for Tuesday- Jeremiah 15:16

By Gini George on November 14, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0Your word was my delight and the joy of my heart; for I was called by your name. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 27:17 The Word for Monday – Romans 8:31 The Word for Saturday: Jeremiah 29:13 The Word for Tuesday Green Gold in our Seawater The Word for Monday- Matthew 6:34