The Word for Monday – Proverbs 11:14

By Gini George on July 16, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Without wise leadership, a nation falls; there is safety in having many advisers. Proverbs 11:14 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday -Isaiah 55:6 The Word for Sunday – Deuteronomy 31:6 The Word for Thursday – Philippians 1:6 The Word for Sunday – Ezekiel 36:25 The Word for Sunday – 1st Peter 2:9