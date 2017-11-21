The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 13:12

By Gini George on November 21, 2017 in Word for 1 Love It 1Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a dream fulfilled is a tree of life. Proverbs 13:12 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – James 5:16 The Word for Saturday The Word for Friday – Luke 9:25 The Word for Saturday Flying Cars Now Available for Pre-Order The Word for Monday – Psalm 33:6