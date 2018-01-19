The Word for Friday – Psalm 120:1

By Gini George on January 19, 2018 in Word for 3 Love It 3I took my troubles to the LORD; I cried out to him, and he answered my prayer. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – Isaiah 12:3 The Word for Monday Word for Sunday Word for Advent – Isaiah 29:18 The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 9:9