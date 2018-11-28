The Word for Wednesday, 1 Peter 1:15-16

By Staff Writer on November 28, 2018 in Station News 0 Love It 0 For the Scriptures say, “You must be holy because I am holy.”1 Peter 1:16 NLT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Charity in Focus – Laura Lynn Hospice Brown Thomas €100 Voucher Competition 549 Medium Wave Temporarily Out of Action Heaven is For Real – Nationwide Release 13th June The Word for Tuesday, 1 Timothy 4:12