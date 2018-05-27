The Word for Sunday – Ezekiel 36:25

By Gini George on May 27, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0I shall pour clean water over you and you will be cleansed. Ezekiel 36:25 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for the Day Word for Advent – Isaiah 45:22 The Word for Wednesday The Word for Wednesday The Word for Saturday – Psalm 94:19