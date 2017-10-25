The Word for Wednesday

By Gini George on October 25, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0I shall pour clean water over you and you will be cleansed. Ezekiel 36:25 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Today – Romans 8:31 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 19:20 The Word for Tuesday – Deuteronomy 30:19 Word for the Day Homeless Centre Adds Solar Power