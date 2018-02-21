The Word for Wednesday – Jeremiah 3:14

By Gini George on February 21, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Wandering hearts, the Lord bids you come back to him. Jeremiah 3:14 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – 1st John 4:18 The Word for Sunday – Isaiah 66:2 Word for Advent – Isaiah 9:6 The Word for Today – Proverbs 27:17 The Word for Tuesday – Isaiah 58:7