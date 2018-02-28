The Word for Wednesday – 1 Corinthians 9:25

By Gini George on February 28, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0All athletes are disciplined in their training. They do it to win a prize that will fade away, but we do it for an eternal prize. 1 Corinthians 9:25 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday – 1 John 4:18 The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 13:12 The Word for Saturday – Romans 14:19 The Word for Friday The Word for Tuesday – Deuteronomy 4:27, 29