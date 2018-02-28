BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
The Word for Wednesday – 1 Corinthians 9:25

By Gini George on February 28, 2018
All athletes are disciplined in their training. They do it to win a prize that will fade away, but we do it for an eternal prize. 1 Corinthians 9:25

