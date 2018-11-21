The Word for Wednesday, 2 Corinthians 4:18

By Staff Writer on November 21, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0 So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is 2 Corinthians 4:18 NIV Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Staff WriterView all posts by Staff Writer Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday The Word for Sunday The Word for Sunday – Luke 9:25 The Word for Today – Isaiah 62:5 Surfer Scientists Monitoring Sea Surface Temperatures The Word for Tuesday, 2nd Corinthians 9:6