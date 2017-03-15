The Word for Wednesday

By Gini George on March 15, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0All athletes are disciplined in their training. They do it to win a prize that will fade away, but we do it for an eternal prize. 1 Corinthians 9:25 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Advent – Isaiah 45:22 The Word for Monday – James 2:13 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 19:20 The Word for Saturday – Psalm 20:4 The Word for Tuesday