The Word for Wednesday -Isaiah 49:1

By Gini George on March 21, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0The LORD called me before my birth; from within the womb he called me by name. Isaiah 49:1 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday – Psalm 139:23 The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 16:24 The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 26:20 Word for Christmas Day 12 The Word for Tuesday -Psalm 130:6