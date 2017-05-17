The Word for Wednesday

By Gini George on May 17, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0“No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.” 1st John 4:12 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Christmas Day 11 The Word for Friday – 1 Timothy 4:12 The Word for Friday Word for Christmas Day 9 Cyber Attack – Mike Doyle IT German Photographer’s “Aging Gracefully” Collection