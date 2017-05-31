The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 9:9

By Gini George on May 31, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0Instruct the wise, and they will be even wiser. Teach the righteous, and they will learn even more. Proverbs 9:9 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for the Day The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 4:23 The Word for Monday – Colossians 3:23 The Word for Friday – Psalm 37:7 Swedish Supermarket Laser Marks Food Instead of Stickers The Word for Tuesday